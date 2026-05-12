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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties [Image 6 of 11]

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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

    CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2026

    Photo by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, presents a legacy gift to University of Connecticut Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Det 115 staff and cadets, during a visit to the UCONN Storrs campus, Connecticut, May 8. 2026. Healy, a UCONN graduate and Detachment 115 Alum, met with the newest soon-to-be second lieutenants before the commissioning ceremony to discuss leadership lessons, challenges they will face, how to address advancing technology and skills they will need for success as the newest Department of the Air Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:37
    Photo ID: 9683996
    VIRIN: 260508-F-F3641-2381
    Resolution: 4749x3369
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties [Image 11 of 11], by Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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    Air Force Reserve
    CAFR
    Reserve Advantage

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