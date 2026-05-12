Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, presents a legacy gift to University of Connecticut Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps Det 115 staff and cadets, during a visit to the UCONN Storrs campus, Connecticut, May 8. 2026. Healy, a UCONN graduate and Detachment 115 Alum, met with the newest soon-to-be second lieutenants before the commissioning ceremony to discuss leadership lessons, challenges they will face, how to address advancing technology and skills they will need for success as the newest Department of the Air Force leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2026 12:37
|Photo ID:
|9683996
|VIRIN:
|260508-F-F3641-2381
|Resolution:
|4749x3369
|Size:
|1.99 MB
|Location:
|CONNECTICUT, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
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