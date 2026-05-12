Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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Senior Master Sgt. Jared Locovara, recruiting flight chief at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, shared the “Reserve Advantage” with youth at the Samuel S. Gray, Jr. Boys & Girls Club at Asylum Hill, Hartford, Connecticut, May 7, 2026. Locovara discussed military careers and benefits related to training and education. The visit was part of a full day event with stops at a local aviation maintenance school and Connecticut high school where AFR leaders shared leadership lessons, the importance of education and strategies for achieving success in life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)