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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties [Image 1 of 11]

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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

    CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Public Affairs 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Senior Master Sgt. Jared Locovara, recruiting flight chief at Westover Air Reserve Base, Massachusetts, shared the “Reserve Advantage” with youth at the Samuel S. Gray, Jr. Boys & Girls Club at Asylum Hill, Hartford, Connecticut, May 7, 2026. Locovara discussed military careers and benefits related to training and education. The visit was part of a full day event with stops at a local aviation maintenance school and Connecticut high school where AFR leaders shared leadership lessons, the importance of education and strategies for achieving success in life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.14.2026 12:37
    Photo ID: 9683980
    VIRIN: 260507-F-F3641-2376
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 984.46 KB
    Location: CONNECTICUT, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties [Image 11 of 11], by Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties
    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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    Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    CAFR
    Reserve Advantage

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