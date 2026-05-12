Reserve leaders prepare future military officers, strengthen community ties

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Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, met with YMCA of Greater Hartford leadership at the Wilson-Gray location, Hartford, Connecticut, May 8, 2026, to learn more about the current mission and give back to the community he was heavily involved with throughout his youth. During the visit, Healy met with the youth to share his personal journey and discussed how to face challenges in life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Lt. Col. Carrie L. Kessler)