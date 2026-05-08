U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, pose for a picture with Austin Dillon and Tyler Rader, members of Richard Childress Racing on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. Visitors received a firsthand look at the equipment, training and teamwork required to support Army operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9672610
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-EO237-1074
|Resolution:
|6473x4315
|Size:
|3.35 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.