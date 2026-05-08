NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg

Austin Dillon, a driver part of the Richard Childress Racing team, observe a demo during a visit at Pike Field on Fort bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. Soldiers demonstrated the procedures used to rapidly emplace an M119A3 Howitzer during artillery operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9672594
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-EO237-1683
|Resolution:
|4491x2994
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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