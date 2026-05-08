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    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 9 of 15]

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    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Hocson 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Austin Dillon, a driver for NASCAR and U.S. Army soldiers cut a cake at the White Devils dining facility during a visit on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity for guests to experience daily life and dining operations alongside Soldiers at Fort Bragg.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 13:34
    Photo ID: 9672603
    VIRIN: 260507-A-EO237-5422
    Resolution: 4190x2793
    Size: 2.78 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    Shooter fires rifle at outdoor range as spent casing ejects during marksmanship training
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg

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    TAGS

    readiness
    partnership
    Soldier engagement

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