Austin Dillon, a driver for NASCAR and U.S. Army soldiers cut a cake at the White Devils dining facility during a visit on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. The visit provided an opportunity for guests to experience daily life and dining operations alongside Soldiers at Fort Bragg.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9672603
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-EO237-5422
|Resolution:
|4190x2793
|Size:
|2.78 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.