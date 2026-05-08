U.S. Army soldiers, Coca Cola 600 employees, and members of Richard Childress Racing, pose for a group photo after shooting at the range on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. This weapons familiarization provided visitors insight into the weapon systems Soldiers use during training and combat operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9672601
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-EO237-1196
|Resolution:
|6176x4117
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.