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    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 8 of 15]

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    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Hocson 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    Austin Dillon, a driver for NASCAR looks through the sight for an M119A3 Howitzer during a visit on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7. 2026. The familiarization event demonstrated how Soldiers build confidence and proficiency with assigned weapon systems.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 13:34
    Photo ID: 9672599
    VIRIN: 260507-A-EO237-3888
    Resolution: 5231x3487
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    Shooter fires rifle at outdoor range as spent casing ejects during marksmanship training
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg

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    TAGS

    RCR
    howitzer
    NASCAR

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