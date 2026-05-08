Austin Dillon (middle) and Tyler Rader (right) observe a soldier assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division inspect himself prior to utilizing the jump tower during a visit on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. The jump tower showcased the controlled training environment used to prepare paratroopers for airborne missions.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9672597
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-EO237-8474
|Resolution:
|4716x3144
|Size:
|876.01 KB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.