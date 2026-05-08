Austin Dillon, a driver for Richard Childress Racing shoots an M17 pistol during their visit on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. Soldiers guided participants through weapons safety procedures to reinforce responsible handling practices.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9672595
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-EO237-7448
|Resolution:
|4657x3105
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.