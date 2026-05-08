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    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 11 of 15]

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    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Brandon Hocson 

    XVIII Airborne Corps Public Affairs

    U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2-504 Parachute Infantry Regiment fire a blank shell on the M119A3 Howitzer at Pike Field on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. The soldiers were demonstrating how quick they go from setting up to firing the first round during a visit from NASCAR driver, Austin Dillon.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2026
    Date Posted: 05.08.2026 13:34
    Photo ID: 9672598
    VIRIN: 260507-A-EO237-7400
    Resolution: 4793x3195
    Size: 1.79 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    Shooter fires rifle at outdoor range as spent casing ejects during marksmanship training
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg
    NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg

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    white devils
    Howitzer
    artillery

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