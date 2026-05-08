U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2-504 Parachute Infantry Regiment fire a blank shell on the M119A3 Howitzer at Pike Field on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. The soldiers were demonstrating how quick they go from setting up to firing the first round during a visit from NASCAR driver, Austin Dillon.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9672598
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-EO237-7400
|Resolution:
|4793x3195
|Size:
|1.79 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.