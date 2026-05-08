NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg

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U.S. Army soldiers assigned to Alpha Company, 2-504 Parachute Infantry Regiment fire a blank shell on the M119A3 Howitzer at Pike Field on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. The soldiers were demonstrating how quick they go from setting up to firing the first round during a visit from NASCAR driver, Austin Dillon.