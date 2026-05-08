NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg

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U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Omar Melendez, an infantryman assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division speaks to Tyler Rader during the visit at the flight simulator on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. The simulator demonstration highlighted the importance of repetition and realism in aviation training.