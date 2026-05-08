U.S. Army 1st Sgt. Omar Melendez, an infantryman assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division speaks to Tyler Rader during the visit at the flight simulator on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. The simulator demonstration highlighted the importance of repetition and realism in aviation training.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9672605
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-EO237-1977
|Resolution:
|3785x2523
|Size:
|1.78 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg [Image 15 of 15], by SGT Brandon Hocson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.