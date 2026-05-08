NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg

Austin Dillon, a driver for the Richard Childress Racing, controls a simulated AH-64 Apache helicopter during a visit on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. Visitors received a firsthand look at the training environment used to prepare Army aviators for missions.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9672607
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-EO237-8160
|Resolution:
|5337x3558
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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