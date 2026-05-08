NASCAR Driver, Austin Dillon, visits Fort Bragg

Julius Edmond Banzet, a social media manager with Richard Childress Racing, reaches the end of the jump tower during a visit on Fort Bragg, North Carolina, May 7, 2026. Visitors observed how the jump tower supports airborne instruction through realistic training scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2026 13:34
|Photo ID:
|9672606
|VIRIN:
|260507-A-EO237-2118
|Resolution:
|5941x3961
|Size:
|1.93 MB
|Location:
|NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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