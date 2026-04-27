Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025

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ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jonathan C. Stafford, outgoing commander of Task Force Talon, gives his farewell address during the unit's change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. Under his command, the unit continued to uphold the highest standards of excellence and readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)