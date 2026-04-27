Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025

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ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — The color guard presents the colors during the Task Force Talon change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. The ceremony marks the final leadership transition for the unit before its scheduled activation as the 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment in October 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)