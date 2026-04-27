Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Army Col. Joseph C. Scott, left, commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Christopher R. Garnett, incoming commander of Task Force Talon, during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)