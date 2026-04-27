ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — Members of the official party perform the traditional passing of the unit colors during the Task Force Talon change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of leadership, authority, and responsibility to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9647287
|VIRIN:
|251216-A-TR140-7523
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.31 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Talon Change of Command Ceremony
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