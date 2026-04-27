Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025

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ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — Members of the official party perform the traditional passing of the unit colors during the Task Force Talon change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. The passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of leadership, authority, and responsibility to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)