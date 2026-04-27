Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025

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ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — Capt. Alejo Lujan, commander of D Company, 1-294th Infantry Regiment, renders a salute while leading a formation of Soldiers during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. The transition marked the transfer of command from Lt. Col. Jonathan C. Stafford to Lt. Col. Christopher R. Garnett. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)