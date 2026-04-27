ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — Capt. Alejo Lujan, commander of D Company, 1-294th Infantry Regiment, renders a salute while leading a formation of Soldiers during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. The transition marked the transfer of command from Lt. Col. Jonathan C. Stafford to Lt. Col. Christopher R. Garnett. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9647258
|VIRIN:
|251216-A-TR140-3526
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.15 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Talon Change of Command Ceremony
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