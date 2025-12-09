ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam– Task Force Talon will host a change of command ceremony on 16 December 2025 at 0900 in the Corrosion Control Hangar, BLDG 40010 on Andersen Air Force Base. This event will mark the transition of leadership from Lt. Col. Jonathan C. Stafford to Lt. Col. Christopher R. Garnett. Since Task Force Talon’s activation in 2013, it continues to play a critical role in the defense of the Indo-Pacific region and Guam.

The ceremony will commemorate the successful tenure of Lt. Col. Stafford, who has led Task Force Talon with distinction, ensuring mission readiness and operational excellence. Lt. Col. Garnett will assume command as the final commander of Task Force Talon, as the unit prepares for the activation of 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment, which is scheduled to stand up next spring.

Confirmed VIP Attendees: Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, acting Governor of Guam for the week Lt. Gov. Dennis C. Mendiola, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Tae S. Oh, Guam Chairman, Chamber of Commerce Phillip Santos, Account Executive, Guam Chamber of Commerce Rear Adm. Joshua Lasky, Commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia Brig. Gen. William Parker, Commander, 94th Army Air and Missile Defense Command, and his staff Brig. Gen. Charles Cooley, Commander, 36th Wing Col. Joseph C. Scott, Commander, 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade Col. David Nowicki, Commander, Installation Support Functions Integration Team, and his staff Lt. Col. Jonathan Brandt, USMC, J7, Joint Region Marianas

Media representatives interested in covering the event are encouraged to RSVP by contacting the Public Affairs Office at usarmy.sagami.94-aamdc.mbx.38thada-publicaffairs@ army.mil.

Event Details: Who: Outgoing Commander Lt. Col. Jonathan C. Stafford and Incoming Commander Lt. Col. Christopher R. Garnett What: Task Force Talon Change of Command Ceremony When: 16 December 2025, 0900 Where: Corrosion Control Hangar, Andersen Air Force Base, BLDG 40010 Why: To commemorate the leadership of Lt. Col. Stafford and transition command to Lt. Col. Garnett

For additional information, please contact the Public Affairs Office at usarmy.sagami.94- aamdc.mbx.38thada-public-affairs@army.mil.