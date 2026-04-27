Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025

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ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Talon stand in formation during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. The ceremony, set against the backdrop of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, marks the final leadership transition for the unit before its scheduled activation as the 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)