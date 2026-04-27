ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Talon stand in formation during a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. The ceremony, set against the backdrop of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, marks the final leadership transition for the unit before its scheduled activation as the 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9647262
|VIRIN:
|251216-A-TR140-4376
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Talon Change of Command Ceremony
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