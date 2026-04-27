ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Army Col. Joseph C. Scott, commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, delivers remarks during the Task Force Talon change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9647279
|VIRIN:
|251216-A-TR140-8713
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.43 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Talon Change of Command Ceremony
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