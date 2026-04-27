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    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025 [Image 25 of 28]

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    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    12.16.2025

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Army Col. Joseph C. Scott, commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, delivers remarks during the Task Force Talon change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 23:09
    Photo ID: 9647279
    VIRIN: 251216-A-TR140-8713
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025
    Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025

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