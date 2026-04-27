Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025

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ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Army Col. Joseph C. Scott, commander of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, delivers remarks during the Task Force Talon change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)