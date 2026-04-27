Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025

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ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Talon pose for a group photo in front of a Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense System (LTAMDS) radar system following a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)