ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Task Force Talon pose for a group photo in front of a Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense System (LTAMDS) radar system following a change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9647281
|VIRIN:
|251216-A-TR140-7868
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.01 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Talon Change of Command Ceremony
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