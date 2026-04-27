ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — Soldiers assigned to Task Force Talon render honors during the unit's change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. Lt. Col. Christopher R. Garnett assumed command of the unit as it prepares for its transition to the 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment in October 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9647259
|VIRIN:
|251216-A-TR140-4764
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Talon Change of Command Ceremony
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