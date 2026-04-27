Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — Soldiers assigned to Task Force Talon render honors during the unit's change of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. Lt. Col. Christopher R. Garnett assumed command of the unit as it prepares for its transition to the 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment in October 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)