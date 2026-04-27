ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher R. Garnett delivers remarks after assuming command of Task Force Talon during a ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. Garnett will lead the unit as its final commander as it prepares for activation as the 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment in October 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)
|Date Taken:
|12.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.28.2026 23:09
|Photo ID:
|9647271
|VIRIN:
|251216-A-TR140-3013
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.82 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025 [Image 28 of 28], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Task Force Talon Change of Command Ceremony
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