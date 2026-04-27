Task Force Talon Change of Command 2025

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ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam — U.S. Army Lt. Col. Christopher R. Garnett delivers remarks after assuming command of Task Force Talon during a ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Dec. 16, 2025. Garnett will lead the unit as its final commander as it prepares for activation as the 3rd Battalion, 43rd Air Defense Artillery Regiment in October 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Frank Spatt)