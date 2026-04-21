Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Airmen, airport staff and Samaritan’s Purse volunteers move supplies during typhoon recovery efforts at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. The Department of War plays an important role in disaster response and all efforts are in close coordination with and in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency working with CNMI civil and local officials to recover from the devastating impacts of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)