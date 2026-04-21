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    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 6 of 11]

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    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Connor Windsor, 36th Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, guides an Airman operating a forklift at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. The 36th CRS facilitated the rapid movement of essential supplies to support the Saipan community’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 08:23
    Photo ID: 9634596
    VIRIN: 260422-F-SJ797-1714
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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    typhoon
    Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA)
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    C-17 Globemaster III
    TyphoonSinlaku
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

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