Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Connor Windsor, 36th Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, guides an Airman operating a forklift at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. The 36th CRS facilitated the rapid movement of essential supplies to support the Saipan community’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)