Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron move disaster relief supplies from a C-17 Globemaster III at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. The 36th CRS supported the rapid movement of essential supplies to support the community’s recovery efforts in the aftermath of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)