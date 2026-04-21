Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Connor Windsor, 36th Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, moves disaster relief supplies on the flightline at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts in wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)