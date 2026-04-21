U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Connor Windsor, 36th Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, moves disaster relief supplies on the flightline at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. Joint military members from across U.S. Indo-Pacific Command are supporting recovery-based efforts in wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 08:26
|Photo ID:
|9634591
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-SJ797-1070
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.