A C-17 Globemaster III lifts off the runway at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, (CNMI) April 22, 2026. The U.S. military is dedicated to supporting civil and local authorities of Guam and the CNMI as recovery efforts continue in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 08:22
|Photo ID:
|9634597
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-SJ797-1785
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.32 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.