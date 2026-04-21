Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

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From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Florez, 36th Contingency Response Squadron small air terminal supervisor, guides Airman 1st Class Connor Windsor, 36th CRS aerial port journeyman, in the moving of supplies for Samaritan’s Purse at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. Samaritan’s Purse delivered supplies in order to help the community in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet the needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease and famine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)