Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Florez, 36th Contingency Response Squadron small air terminal supervisor, guides a forklift on the flightline at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. Samaritan’s Purse plans to distribute the supplies in order to help the community in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet the needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)