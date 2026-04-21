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    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 10 of 11]

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    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    04.22.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero 

    36th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Florez, 36th Contingency Response Squadron small air terminal supervisor, guides a forklift on the flightline at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. Samaritan’s Purse plans to distribute the supplies in order to help the community in the wake of Typhoon Sinlaku. Since 1970, Samaritan’s Purse has helped meet the needs of people who are victims of war, poverty, natural disasters, disease, and famine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2026
    Date Posted: 04.23.2026 08:19
    Photo ID: 9634600
    VIRIN: 260422-F-SJ797-1935
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku
    Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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    typhoon
    Defense Support to Civil Authorities (DSCA)
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)
    C-17 Globemaster III
    TyphoonSinlaku
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

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