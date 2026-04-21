Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

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A U.S. Airman assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron guides a forklift to a C-17 Globemaster III at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. The 36th CRG is providing valuable capabilities to the ongoing Defense Security Cooperation Agency efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)