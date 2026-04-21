Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron move disaster relief supplies from a C-17 Globemaster III at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. The supplies support humanitarian efforts for islands impacted by Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)