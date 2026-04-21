U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron move disaster relief supplies from a C-17 Globemaster III at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. The supplies support humanitarian efforts for islands impacted by Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 08:18
|Photo ID:
|9634592
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-SJ797-1109
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.74 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Super Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.