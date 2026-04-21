Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Connor Windsor, 36th Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, moves generators with a forklift at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. Government and military organizations are providing humanitarian support to areas affected by Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)