U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Connor Windsor, 36th Contingency Response Squadron aerial port journeyman, moves generators with a forklift at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. Government and military organizations are providing humanitarian support to areas affected by Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 08:21
|Photo ID:
|9634599
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-SJ797-1906
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.