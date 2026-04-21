U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron prepare to move disaster relief supplies from a C-17 Globemaster III at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. Supplies are distributed to the Saipan community boosting recovery efforts and assisting the residents in the aftermath of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2026 08:27
|Photo ID:
|9634593
|VIRIN:
|260422-F-SJ797-1142
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Xavier Romero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.