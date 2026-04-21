Relief arrives in Saipan as 36th CRS responds to Typhoon Sinlaku

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 36th Contingency Response Squadron prepare to move disaster relief supplies from a C-17 Globemaster III at Saipan International Airport, Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, April 22, 2026. Supplies are distributed to the Saipan community boosting recovery efforts and assisting the residents in the aftermath of Typhoon Sinlaku. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Xavier Romero)