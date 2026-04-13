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    A Re-Enlistment on the World Stage [Image 20 of 32]

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    A Re-Enlistment on the World Stage

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Erin Morgan raises her hand while recieving the Oath of Reenlistment preceeding a performance at the Virginia International Tattoo at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, April 18, 2026. This re-enlisment marks her indefinte enlistment with Army. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 22:00
    Photo ID: 9625707
    VIRIN: 260418-A-YV330-3295
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.18 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Re-Enlistment on the World Stage [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Reenlistment

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