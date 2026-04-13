A Re-Enlistment on the World Stage

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U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Erin Morgan raises her hand while recieving the Oath of Reenlistment preceeding a performance at the Virginia International Tattoo at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, April 18, 2026. This re-enlisment marks her indefinte enlistment with Army. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)