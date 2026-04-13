The American Flag hangs during the National Anthem at the Virginia International Tattoo at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, April 17, 2026. The annual event showcases military bands and ceremonial units from around the world, highlighting tradition, precision and international partnership. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9625700
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-YV330-7479
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.88 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Collaboration through Music: the Virginia International Tattoo [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.