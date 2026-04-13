A woman marching with the Lithuania float hands out Lithuanian flags during the NATO Parade of Nations during the Virginia International Tattoo in Norfolk, Virginia, April 18, 2026. The parade features international performers participating in the Tattoo and highlights unity and partnership among allied nations through music and ceremonial tradition. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9625701
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-YV330-9037
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.39 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NATO Parade of Nations in Norfolk, VA [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.