International Collaboration through Music: the Virginia International Tattoo

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U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Erin Morgan and a member of the Republic of Korea – Army Military Band swap hats for a photo following a performance at the Virginia International Tattoo at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, April 18, 2026. The performances emphasis on international celebration and collaboration occurs both on and offtsage. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)