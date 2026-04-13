U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Erin Morgan and a member of the Republic of Korea – Army Military Band swap hats for a photo following a performance at the Virginia International Tattoo at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, April 18, 2026. The performances emphasis on international celebration and collaboration occurs both on and offtsage. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9625699
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-YV330-5802
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Collaboration through Music: the Virginia International Tattoo [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.