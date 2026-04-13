International Collaboration through Music: the Virginia International Tattoo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Lee Keum-yong Sagang Dance Company of Chungnam National University perform during the Virginia International Tattoo at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, April 17, 2026. The dance company performed in tandem with the Republic of Korea – Army Military Band and Honor Guard. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)