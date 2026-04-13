Members of the Lee Keum-yong Sagang Dance Company of Chungnam National University perform during the Virginia International Tattoo at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, April 17, 2026. The dance company performed in tandem with the Republic of Korea – Army Military Band and Honor Guard. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9625692
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-YV330-1448
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.64 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Collaboration through Music: the Virginia International Tattoo [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.