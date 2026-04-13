U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Erin Morgan raises her hand while recieving the Oath of Reenlistment preceeding a performance at the Virginia International Tattoo at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, April 18, 2026. This re-enlisment marks her indefinte enlistment with Army. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9625705
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-YV330-5183
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A Re-Enlistment on the World Stage [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.