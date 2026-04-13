Lea Garnier, a musician with the Musique de la Marine Nationale, the national band of the French Navy, pose performs during the NATO Parade of Nations in Norfolk, Virginia, April 18, 2026. The parade features international performers participating in the Tattoo and highlights unity and partnership among allied nations through music and ceremonial tradition. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9625696
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-YV330-4019
|Resolution:
|5555x3703
|Size:
|1.52 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Collaboration through Music: the International Tattoo [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.