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    NATO Parade of Nations in Norfolk, VA [Image 21 of 32]

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    NATO Parade of Nations in Norfolk, VA

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    04.18.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate 

    3d U.S. Infantry Regiment "The Old Guard"

    Soldiers assigned to the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) Fife and Drum Corps march in the NATO Parade of Nations during the Virginia International Tattoo in Norfolk, Virginia, April 18, 2026. The parade features international performers participating in the Tattoo and highlights unity and partnership among allied nations through music and ceremonial tradition. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2026
    Date Posted: 04.19.2026 22:01
    Photo ID: 9625703
    VIRIN: 260418-A-YV330-3574
    Resolution: 5098x3399
    Size: 1.89 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NATO Parade of Nations in Norfolk, VA [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

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