NATO Parade of Nations in Norfolk, VA

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A Volkswagen decoarted with flag of Germany and other NATO nations drives in the NATO Parade of Nations during the Virginia International Tattoo in Norfolk, Virginia, April 18, 2026. The parade features international performers participating in the Tattoo and highlights unity and partnership among allied nations through music and ceremonial tradition. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)