Highland dancers with the Tidewater Pipes and Drums perform during the Virginia International Tattoo at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, April 18, 2026. The massed pipes and drums segment showcases traditional Celtic music performed by regional and international ensembles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9625691
|VIRIN:
|260417-A-YV330-2319
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|2.25 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Collaboration through Music: the Virginia International Tattoo [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.