International Collaboration through Music: the Virginia International Tattoo

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Highland dancers with the Tidewater Pipes and Drums perform during the Virginia International Tattoo at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, April 18, 2026. The massed pipes and drums segment showcases traditional Celtic music performed by regional and international ensembles. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samantha Cate)