Drum Majors from various elements exhange Maces following a performance at the Virginia International Tattoo at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, April 18, 2026. The performances emphasis on international celebration and collaboration occurs both on and offtsage. (U.S. Army photos by Sgt. Samantha Cate)
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.19.2026 22:01
|Photo ID:
|9625697
|VIRIN:
|260418-A-YV330-5355
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.58 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, International Collaboration through Music: the International Tattoo [Image 32 of 32], by SGT Samantha Cate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.