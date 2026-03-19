A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2026. The exercise demonstrated the 51st Fighter Wing’s ability to sustain combat operations while operating with a smaller footprint during dispersed operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9578493
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-SA893-1070
|Resolution:
|5160x2902
|Size:
|489.28 KB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
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