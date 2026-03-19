Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon takes off during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2026. The exercise demonstrated the 51st Fighter Wing’s ability to sustain combat operations while operating with a smaller footprint during dispersed operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)