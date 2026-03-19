Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron logs added fuel during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2026. The exercise reinforced the wing’s ability to rapidly reposition forces and continue operations in support of the defense of the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)