A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon lands on runway during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2026. The exercise tested the ability of Osan Airmen to rapidly generate combat airpower while operating away from their primary installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2026 00:14
|Photo ID:
|9578492
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-SA893-1035
|Resolution:
|5296x2979
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
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