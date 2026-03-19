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    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield [Image 10 of 11]

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    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster 

    51st Fighter Wing

    A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon lands on runway during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2026. The exercise tested the ability of Osan Airmen to rapidly generate combat airpower while operating away from their primary installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.23.2026 00:14
    Photo ID: 9578492
    VIRIN: 260312-F-SA893-1035
    Resolution: 5296x2979
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Rome Bowermaster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield
    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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    Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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    TAGS

    USAF
    readiness
    51st FW
    ACE
    FreedomShield26
    FS26

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