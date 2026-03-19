Osan Airmen Disperse to Kunsan for ACE Operations During Freedom Shield

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A U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon lands on runway during exercise Freedom Shield 26 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 12, 2026. The exercise tested the ability of Osan Airmen to rapidly generate combat airpower while operating away from their primary installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rome Bowermaster)